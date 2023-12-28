The NC State Wolfpack are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), in this year's Pop-Tarts Bowl, where they will meet the Kansas State Wildcats. Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will host the matchup on December 28, 2023, starting at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. NC State matchup.

NC State vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

NC State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-4.5) 47.5 -185 +150 FanDuel Kansas State (-3.5) 47.5 -164 +136

NC State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

NC State has compiled a 6-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Wolfpack have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Kansas State is 8-4-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats have been favored by 4.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in six of those contests.

