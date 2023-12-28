The Kansas State Wildcats and the NC State Wolfpack play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on December 28, 2023, starting at 5:45 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Kansas State ranks 59th in total defense this year (370.3 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 446.3 total yards per game. NC State's defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 23rd-best in the FBS with 20.2 points allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is generating 26.8 points per game, which ranks 70th.

NC State vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Bowl Game Odds

NC State vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

NC State Kansas State 346.3 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.3 (40th) 323.5 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (50th) 150.1 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.9 (14th) 196.3 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.4 (51st) 14 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (11th) 24 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (25th)

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 1,619 yards on 146-of-234 passing with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 544 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Kevin Concepcion has 64 receptions for 767 yards (63.9 per game) and 10 touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 38 times for 297 yards.

Keyon Lesane has caught 28 passes and compiled 247 receiving yards (20.6 per game).

Bradley Rozner's 27 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 2,643 yards (220.3 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 61.2% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 354 rushing yards on 81 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 195 times for a team-high 1,075 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 286 yards (23.8 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

This season, Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 125 times for 651 yards (54.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott's 676 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 75 times and has registered 49 receptions and six touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has caught 53 passes for 589 yards (49.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jayce Brown's 22 receptions have yielded 385 yards and two touchdowns.

