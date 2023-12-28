The NC State Wolfpack play the Kansas State Wildcats in the Pop-Tarts Bowl as 4.5-point underdogs on December 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN. A total of 48.5 points has been set for this matchup.

NC State vs. Kansas State game info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

NC State vs. Kansas State statistical matchup

Kansas State NC State 446.3 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.3 (99th) 370.3 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.5 (18th) 199.9 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.1 (77th) 246.4 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.3 (101st) 11 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (35th) 22 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (8th)

Kansas State leaders

Brennan Armstrong has passed for 1,619 yards (134.9 per game), completing 62.4% of his passes, with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Armstrong has scored six touchdowns and picked up 544 yards.

In the passing game, Kevin Concepcion has scored 10 TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 767 yards (63.9 per game).

In 12 games, Delbert Mimms III has run for 269 yards (22.4 per game) and eight TDs.

NC State leaders

In addition to his 2,643 passing yards and 61.2% completion percentage this season, Will Howard has connected on 24 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

In addition to the numbers he's generated in the passing game, Howard has also added 354 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games.

As part of the Wildcats' running game, DJ Giddens has run for 1,075 yards and nine touchdowns on 5.5 YPC.

The Wildcats' air attack has been helped by the receiving ability of Giddens, who has caught 28 balls (on 39 targets) for 286 yards and two touchdowns.

Treshaun Ward has rushed for 651 yards (54.3 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats in 2023.

Ward has added 129 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 17 grabs in the passing game.

