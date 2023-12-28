Which team is going to win on Thursday, December 28, when the Kansas State Wildcats and No. 19 NC State Wolfpack go head to head at 5:45 PM? Our projection model believes in the Wildcats. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NC State vs. Kansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (-2.5) Over (47.5) Kansas State 34, NC State 19

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

ACC Predictions This Week

NC State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Kansas State vs. NC State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack have a 6-4-1 record against the spread this year.

NC State is a 4-2-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Wolfpack's 11 games with a set total.

The average point total for the NC State this year is 0.5 points less than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

The Wildcats have eight wins in 12 games against the spread this year.

Kansas State has an ATS record of 6-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

This season, seven of the Wildcats' 12 games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 47.5 points, 6.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Kansas State contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wolfpack vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 37.8 21.2 43.9 16.3 29.4 28 NC State 26.8 20.2 30 21.3 22.4 18.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.