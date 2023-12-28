Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Independence High School at West Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 28

3:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hunter Huss High School at West Charlotte High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 28

3:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mallard Creek High School at Gaston Christian School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 28

4:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hickory Ridge High School at United Faith Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28

6:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Harding University High School at West Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28

7:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Julius Chambers High School