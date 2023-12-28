Hurricanes vs. Canadiens December 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis and the Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena.
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-275)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSO,ESPN+
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's top contributors with 35 points. He has scored 14 goals and picked up 21 assists this season.
- Jarvis has chipped in with 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists).
- Martin Necas has posted nine goals and 16 assists for Carolina.
- Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has given up 15 goals (2.87 goals against average) and recorded 127 saves.
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Nicholas Suzuki is among the top options on offense for Montreal, with 30 points this season, as he has put up 10 goals and 20 assists in 33 games.
- Caufield has made a major impact for Montreal this season with 24 points (eight goals and 16 assists).
- This season, Michael Matheson has five goals and 19 assists for Carolina.
- In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 4-3-0 this season, collecting 212 saves and giving up 23 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (37th in the league).
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|14th
|3.29
|Goals Scored
|2.79
|27th
|16th
|3.14
|Goals Allowed
|3.3
|21st
|4th
|33.7
|Shots
|29.3
|26th
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|33.6
|29th
|6th
|25.62%
|Power Play %
|17.65%
|23rd
|10th
|82.46%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.04%
|28th
