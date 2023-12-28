Edgecombe County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Edgecombe County, North Carolina is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeast Halifax High School at Tarboro High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Edgecombe High School at Tarboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.