The Coppin State Eagles (3-10) will attempt to end a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (7-4) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Duke vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles score an average of 52.6 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 62.1 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
  • Coppin State is 2-1 when it scores more than 62.1 points.
  • Duke is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.6 points.
  • The Blue Devils record 74.5 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 63.9 the Eagles allow.
  • Duke is 7-2 when scoring more than 63.9 points.
  • Coppin State is 3-7 when giving up fewer than 74.5 points.
  • The Blue Devils shoot 45.8% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.
  • The Eagles make 33.4% of their shots from the field, 4.6% lower than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Leaders

  • Taina Mair: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
  • Oluchi Okananwa: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50.6 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
  • Ashlon Jackson: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)
  • Jadyn Donovan: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 50.0 FG%
  • Reigan Richardson: 11.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 @ Clemson L 80-64 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/10/2023 FGCU W 82-63 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Toledo W 70-45 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/28/2023 Coppin State - Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/31/2023 Boston College - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/4/2024 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center

