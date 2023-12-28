The Coppin State Eagles (3-10) will attempt to end a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (7-4) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Duke vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 52.6 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 62.1 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

Coppin State is 2-1 when it scores more than 62.1 points.

Duke is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.6 points.

The Blue Devils record 74.5 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 63.9 the Eagles allow.

Duke is 7-2 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Coppin State is 3-7 when giving up fewer than 74.5 points.

The Blue Devils shoot 45.8% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles make 33.4% of their shots from the field, 4.6% lower than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Leaders

Taina Mair: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Oluchi Okananwa: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50.6 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50.6 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Ashlon Jackson: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49) Jadyn Donovan: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 50.0 FG%

6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 50.0 FG% Reigan Richardson: 11.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

