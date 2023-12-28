The Coppin State Eagles (3-8) will meet the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET.

Duke vs. Coppin State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

7:00 PM ET

Duke Players to Watch

Taina Mair: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Oluchi Okananwa: 10.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Ashlon Jackson: 11.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Reigan Richardson: 11.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Jadyn Donovan: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

Coppin State Players to Watch

Laila Lawrence: 13.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK Faith Blackstone: 12.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Mossi Staples: 6.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Angel Jones: 11.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Colleen Bucknor: 3.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

