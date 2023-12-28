If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Davidson County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bethany Community School at Ledford Senior High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 28

1:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Davidson High School at Davie County High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 28

4:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

LEAD Academy at Ben L. Smith High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 28

5:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Davidson High School at Lexington Senior High School