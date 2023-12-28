Cabarrus County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Independence High School at West Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory Ridge High School at United Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harding University High School at West Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
