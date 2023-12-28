For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brent Burns a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Burns stats and insights

  • In six of 35 games this season, Burns has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus six assists.
  • Burns' shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 109 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Burns recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Predators 2 1 1 22:31 Away W 5-2
12/23/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:08 Home L 5-4
12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:50 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:55 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:14 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:55 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:55 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 23:43 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:19 Away L 3-2

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

