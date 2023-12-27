Wayne County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Wayne County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charles B Aycock High School at Granville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Creedmoor, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
