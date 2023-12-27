Wake County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Wake County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Corinth Holders High School at Bunn High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Bunn, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knightdale High School at Bunn High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Bunn, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apex High School at Overhills High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middle Creek High School at South Johnston High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake Academy at Bunn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Bunn, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Garner High School at West Johnston High School
- Game Time: 11:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
