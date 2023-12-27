The Duke's Mayo Bowl will feature the West Virginia Mountaineers squaring off against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

West Virginia is putting up 31.6 points per game on offense (40th in the FBS), and ranks 77th on the other side of the ball with 27.5 points allowed per game. North Carolina's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 16th-best in the FBS with 36.6 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 27.1 points per game, which ranks 72nd.

North Carolina vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

North Carolina vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

North Carolina West Virginia 503.9 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.2 (43rd) 405.2 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.3 (60th) 197.1 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.3 (4th) 306.8 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.8 (94th) 14 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (20th) 20 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (106th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 3,608 yards (300.7 ypg) to lead North Carolina, completing 63.3% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 449 yards (37.4 ypg) on 112 carries with nine touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has rushed 234 times for 1,442 yards, with 15 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 26 catches for 215 yards and one touchdown.

Devontez Walker has racked up 699 receiving yards on 41 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

J.J. Jones has recorded 658 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 42 receptions.

Bryson Nesbit has racked up 585 reciving yards (48.8 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has 2,178 yards passing for West Virginia, completing 53.1% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 708 rushing yards (59 ypg) on 111 carries with 13 rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has carried the ball 171 times for a team-high 798 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times as a runner.

Jahiem White has piled up 792 yards on 97 carries, scoring three times.

Devin Carter's 501 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has totaled 27 catches and two touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has put together a 411-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes on 57 targets.

Hudson Clement has a total of 391 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

