The West Virginia Mountaineers square off against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke's Mayo Bowl as 3.5-point favorites on December 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. The contest's point total is set at 55.5.

Aiming to see West Virginia play North Carolina in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

North Carolina vs. West Virginia game info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. West Virginia statistical matchup

West Virginia North Carolina 438.2 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 503.9 (8th) 384.3 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.2 (92nd) 234.3 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.1 (17th) 203.8 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.8 (8th) 13 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (35th) 13 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (29th)

Sign up to bet today at BetMGM using our link.

West Virginia leaders

In 12 games, Drake Maye has passed for 3,608 yards (300.7 per game), with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.3%.

On the ground, Maye has scored nine touchdowns and accumulated 449 yards.

On the ground, Omarion Hampton has scored 15 touchdowns and picked up 1,442 yards (120.2 per game).

In the passing game, Hampton has scored one touchdown, with 26 receptions for 215 yards.

In the passing game, Devontez Walker has scored seven TDs, catching 41 balls for 699 yards (58.3 per game).

Buy West Virginia or North Carolina gear at Fanatics!

North Carolina leaders

Garrett Greene has spearheaded the Mountaineers' offense this year, registering 2,178 passing yards with 15 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 53.1% completion percentage.

Greene has been helping the offense with his legs, as he's rushed for 708 yards (6.4 YPC) and 13 rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

As part of the Mountaineers' ground game, CJ Donaldson has run for 798 yards and 11 touchdowns on 4.7 YPC.

Jahiem White has run for 792 yards (66 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns for the Mountaineers in 2023.

White has tallied three receptions (on seven targets) for 110 yards and two touchdowns in addition to the numbers he's generated in the running game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.