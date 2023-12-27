Michael Bunting and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a wager on Bunting in the Hurricanes-Predators game? Use our stats and information below.

Michael Bunting vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

Bunting's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:23 per game on the ice, is -8.

In seven of 33 games this season, Bunting has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bunting has a point in 16 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 13 of 33 games this year, Bunting has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Bunting's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bunting has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bunting Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are conceding 104 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 33 Games 3 23 Points 2 7 Goals 0 16 Assists 2

