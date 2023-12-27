Johnston County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Johnston County, North Carolina today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vance Charter School at Neuse Charter School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Kenly, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middle Creek High School at South Johnston High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Research Triangle High School at North Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Kenly, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nash Central High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Garner High School at West Johnston High School
- Game Time: 11:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
