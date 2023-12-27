The Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) square off against the Nashville Predators (19-15) at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Hurricanes were defeated by the New York Islanders 5-4 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars.

The Hurricanes have put up a 3-4-3 record during their past 10 games. They have scored 29 total goals (10 power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 32.3%) while conceding 31 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to come out on top in Wednesday's game.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final result of Predators 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (+115)

Predators (+115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Predators Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 17-13-4 record overall, with a 4-4-8 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the 13 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-5-2 record (good for 14 points).

In the six games this season the Hurricanes registered only one goal, they've finished 0-4-2 (two points).

Carolina finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals 23 times, and are 16-5-2 in those games (to record 34 points).

In the 12 games when Carolina has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 14 points after finishing 7-5-0.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 15-9-3 (33 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 2-2-1 to register five points.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 14th 3.24 Goals Scored 3.12 15th 17th 3.18 Goals Allowed 3.06 13th 3rd 33.9 Shots 29.8 23rd 1st 25.7 Shots Allowed 31.1 20th 8th 24.35% Power Play % 20.49% 17th 9th 82.73% Penalty Kill % 77.27% 25th

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

