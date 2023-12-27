Wednesday's NHL matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) and the Nashville Predators (19-15) at Bridgestone Arena sees the Hurricanes as road favorites (-140 moneyline odds to win) against the Predators (+115). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Hurricanes Moneyline Predators Moneyline Total BetMGM -140 +115 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Predators Betting Trends

Nashville has played 20 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The Hurricanes are 17-14 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Predators have secured an upset victory in seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Carolina is 12-9 (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.

Nashville has won five of its 11 games when it is the underdog by +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 2-8 4-5-1 6.4 2.9 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.9 3.1 10 32.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-5 3-6-1 6.3 3 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3 2.6 7 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-6 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

