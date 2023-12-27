How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) will visit the Nashville Predators (19-15) on Wednesday, with both teams coming off a loss in their most recent game.
The Hurricanes-Predators matchup can be watched on BSSO and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Hurricanes vs Predators Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|Predators
|6-5 (F/OT) NAS
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes rank 20th in goals against, conceding 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- The Hurricanes' 110 total goals (3.2 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|31
|13
|18
|31
|18
|14
|54.2%
|Martin Necas
|34
|9
|16
|25
|12
|13
|35.6%
|Seth Jarvis
|34
|11
|13
|24
|9
|21
|43.9%
|Michael Bunting
|33
|7
|16
|23
|18
|12
|33.3%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|34
|13
|8
|21
|14
|14
|49.1%
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators' total of 104 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 16th in the NHL.
- The Predators have 106 goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Predators have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|34
|16
|22
|38
|39
|27
|63.6%
|Roman Josi
|34
|7
|20
|27
|24
|9
|-
|Ryan O'Reilly
|34
|13
|14
|27
|13
|29
|52.7%
|Gustav Nyquist
|34
|5
|17
|22
|20
|6
|45.5%
|Colton Sissons
|34
|11
|8
|19
|8
|15
|51.2%
