In Franklin County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Corinth Holders High School at Bunn High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 27

1:00 PM ET on December 27 Location: Bunn, NC

Bunn, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Knightdale High School at Bunn High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 27

1:00 PM ET on December 27 Location: Bunn, NC

Bunn, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bunn High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 27

4:30 PM ET on December 27 Location: Bunn, NC

Bunn, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wake Academy at Bunn High School