Duplin County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
In Duplin County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Duplin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tuscarora High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Teachey, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Bern High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Teachey, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.