Craven County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Craven County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Craven County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Bern High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Teachey, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
