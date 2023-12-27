There is high school basketball competition in Cabarrus County, North Carolina today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central Cabarrus High School at Mount Pleasant High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 26

12:00 AM ET on December 26 Location: Mount Pleasant, NC

Mount Pleasant, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Cabarrus High School at Mount Pleasant High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27

5:30 PM ET on December 27 Location: Mount Pleasant, NC

Mount Pleasant, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Pleasant High School at Parkwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27

7:00 PM ET on December 27 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Cabarrus High School at Sun Valley High School

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 27

8:30 PM ET on December 27 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Sun Valley High School at Mount Pleasant High School