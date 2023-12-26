The Texas State Bobcats will play the Rice Owls in the First Responder Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Texas State vs. Rice?

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Rice 33, Texas State 28

Rice 33, Texas State 28 Texas State has been favored on the moneyline six total times this season. They've gone 4-2 in those games.

The Bobcats have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter.

Rice has won two of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Owls have entered five games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bobcats have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Rice (+3.5)



Rice (+3.5) Texas State is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Against the spread, Rice is 7-3-1 this year.

The Owls have an against the spread record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (59.5)



Over (59.5) Texas State and its opponents have combined to go over Tuesday's total of 59.5 points six times this season.

There have been four Rice games that have finished with a combined score higher than 59.5 points this season.

Texas State averages 36 points per game against Rice's 30.3, amounting to 6.8 points over the game's total of 59.5.

Splits Tables

Texas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.0 60.4 61.4 Implied Total AVG 35.4 35.8 35.0 ATS Record 5-6-0 2-3-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 2-3-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-0 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

Rice

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.7 50.9 54.9 Implied Total AVG 31.2 29.5 33.2 ATS Record 7-3-1 4-1-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 4-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-2 1-2

