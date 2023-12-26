Miles Bridges will hope to make a difference for the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

In his most recent appearance, a 102-95 loss to the Nuggets, Bridges totaled 22 points, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

With prop bets available for Bridges, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.8 19.7 Rebounds 6.5 7.0 6.4 Assists 2.5 2.4 2.3 PRA -- 29.2 28.4 PR -- 26.8 26.1 3PM 2.5 1.8 1.8



Miles Bridges Insights vs. the Clippers

Bridges is responsible for attempting 10.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.2 per game.

He's put up 5.8 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bridges' opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.2.

The Clippers are the 12th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 112.7 points per game.

The Clippers give up 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are ranked 12th in the NBA, giving up 25.9 per game.

The Clippers allow 12.8 made 3-pointers per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

