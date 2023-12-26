Top Player Prop Bets for Hornets vs. Clippers on December 26, 2023
Player prop bet options for Kawhi Leonard and others are listed when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.
Hornets vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets
Terry Rozier Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -118)
|3.5 (Over: -102)
|6.5 (Over: -120)
|2.5 (Over: -125)
- The 23.2 points Terry Rozier has scored per game this season is 0.7 more than his prop total set for Tuesday (22.5).
- He has collected 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (3.5).
- Rozier has averaged 7.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (6.5).
- Rozier's 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers
Kawhi Leonard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -102)
|6.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -102)
|2.5 (Over: +132)
- Tuesday's points prop bet for Leonard is 27.5 points. That's 3.1 more than his season average of 24.4.
- He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (6.5).
- Tuesday's assist prop bet total for Leonard (3.5) is the same as his year-long assist average.
- Leonard has made 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).
