The Charlotte Hornets (7-20) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (17-12) on December 26, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Clippers have given up to their opponents (45.9%).

Charlotte is 5-11 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 18th.

The Hornets score an average of 110.4 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 112.7 the Clippers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.7 points, Charlotte is 7-8.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets put up 109.1 points per game at home, 3.1 fewer points than on the road (112.2). On defense they allow 119.0 per game, 4.3 fewer points than away (123.3).

In 2023-24 Charlotte is giving up 4.3 fewer points per game at home (119.0) than on the road (123.3).

The Hornets collect 0.1 more assists per game at home (24.9) than on the road (24.8).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets Injuries