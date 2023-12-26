Hertford County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Hertford County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hertford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gates County High School at Hertford County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 26
- Location: Ahoskie, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.