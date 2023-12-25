Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis and others in the Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 5:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +118)

The 28.5 points prop bet over/under set for Tatum on Monday is 1.6 more than his season scoring average (26.9).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (8.5).

Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Tatum has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -156) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +144)

The 23.5-point prop bet for Jaylen Brown on Monday is 0.7 higher than his season scoring average (22.8).

He has collected 4.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Brown has averaged 3.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Monday.

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -139)

The 16.5 points Derrick White scores per game are 1.0 more than his prop total on Monday.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).

White's assist average -- five -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (4.5).

White averages 2.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -115) 12.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +134)

The 24.7 points Davis scores per game are 2.8 less than his over/under on Monday.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 12.5).

Davis has dished out 3.1 assists per game, which is 0.4 less than Monday's over/under.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +122)

LeBron James has averaged 25.6 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.9 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has collected 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (7.5).

James has averaged 7.2 assists per game, 1.3 less than Monday's assist over/under (8.5).

James' 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.