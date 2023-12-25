The Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) take on the Miami Heat (17-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Kaseya Center. Tyrese Maxey of the 76ers is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

76ers' Last Game

The 76ers won their previous game against the Raptors, 121-111, on Friday. Tobias Harris was their high scorer with 33 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tobias Harris 33 8 7 1 0 5 Tyrese Maxey 33 4 10 0 0 4 Joel Embiid 31 10 9 2 4 2

Heat's Last Game

The Heat were victorious in their most recent game against the Hawks, 122-113, on Friday. Tyler Herro led the way with 30 points, plus seven boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Herro 30 7 2 1 0 7 Duncan Robinson 27 3 3 1 0 4 Jaime Jaquez 19 7 1 1 1 1

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid's numbers for the season are 35.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.7 boards per game, shooting 54.0% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Maxey is averaging 26.4 points, 6.8 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Harris is putting up 16.6 points, 2.8 assists and 6.1 boards per contest.

De'Anthony Melton posts 11.6 points, 4.0 boards and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Paul Reed's numbers for the season are 5.0 points, 4.4 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 57.7% from the floor.

Heat Players to Watch

Butler provides the Heat 21.5 points, 5.2 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Bam Adebayo contributes with 21.8 points per game, plus 9.6 boards and 4.0 assists.

Jaime Jaquez's numbers for the season are 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 50.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

Duncan Robinson's averages for the season are 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists, making 49.7% of his shots from the field and 44.7% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per contest.

Kyle Lowry gets the Heat 9.3 points, 3.8 boards and 4.1 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joel Embiid PHI 36.2 11.3 4.4 1.3 1.9 1.1 Jimmy Butler MIA 16.9 3.8 4.7 0.6 0.1 0.3 Caleb Martin MIA 13.8 6.7 3.0 0.7 0.5 1.7 Tyrese Maxey PHI 22.6 2.1 6.3 0.7 0.2 3.1 Tobias Harris PHI 13.7 6.0 3.1 1.2 0.6 1.3 Duncan Robinson MIA 15.9 3.1 3.9 0.7 0.0 3.1

