Who’s the Best Team in the SoCon? See our Weekly Women's SoCon Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the SoCon? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SoCon Power Rankings
1. Chattanooga
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 24-3
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd
- Last Game: L 64-60 vs Richmond
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: North Carolina Central
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
2. East Tennessee State
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 19-8
- Overall Rank: 169th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 307th
- Last Game: L 73-50 vs Clemson
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Coker
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
3. Samford
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 13-13
- Overall Rank: 208th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th
- Last Game: L 69-64 vs North Alabama
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Eastern Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
4. UNC Greensboro
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 15-10
- Overall Rank: 216th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th
- Last Game: L 72-71 vs UNC Asheville
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Converse
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
5. Wofford
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-13
- Overall Rank: 231st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th
- Last Game: L 85-63 vs Tennessee
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
6. Mercer
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 240th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 198th
- Last Game: L 81-78 vs Appalachian State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Bethune-Cookman
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
7. Furman
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 266th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 335th
- Last Game: W 67-43 vs South Carolina State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: North Carolina Central
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
8. Western Carolina
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 2-24
- Overall Rank: 352nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th
- Last Game: W 69-63 vs Queens (NC)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Wesleyan
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.