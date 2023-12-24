Sportsbooks give the Green Bay Packers (6-8) the advantage on Sunday, December 24, 2023 against the Carolina Panthers (2-12). Green Bay is favored by 4.5 points. For this game, the over/under has been set at 36.5 points.

The Packers' betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Panthers. Before the Panthers take on the Packers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights.

Panthers vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Packers (-4.5) 36.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Packers (-4.5) 36.5 -240 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Carolina vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

Panthers vs. Packers Betting Insights

Carolina's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-9-1.

The Panthers are winless ATS (0-6) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.

Carolina has played 14 games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

Green Bay has a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Packers have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Green Bay games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (57.1%).

