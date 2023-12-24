Best bets are available for when the Green Bay Packers (6-8) visit the Carolina Panthers (2-12) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

When is Packers vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Packers to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (6.3) is 2.3 points further in their direction.

The Packers have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 67.2%.

The Packers have a 1-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 25% of those games).

Green Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -205 or shorter in only two games this season, and it lost both.

This season, the Panthers have been the underdog 14 times and won two of those games.

Carolina has been at least a +170 moneyline underdog six times this season, but lost all of those games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Green Bay (-4)



Green Bay (-4) The Packers are 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

Green Bay has not covered a spread when playing as at least 4-point favorites (0-2).

The Panthers have registered a 4-9-1 record against the spread this year.

Carolina has an ATS record of 1-6 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38)



Over (38) The two teams average a combined 1.9 less points per game, 36.1 (including the postseason), than this matchup's over/under of 38 points.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 46.4 points per game, 8.4 more than the over/under for this game.

Eight of the Packers' 14 games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

The Panthers have hit the over in four of their 14 games with a set total (28.6%).

Aaron Jones Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 37.3 2 23.1 1

Chuba Hubbard Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 14 52.2 4 13.6 0

