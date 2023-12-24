Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders has a good matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are allowing the third-most rushing yards in the league, 138.8 per game.

Sanders has carried the ball 121 times for 401 yards (30.8 ypg), with one rushing TD. On the season, Sanders also has 24 receptions for 137 yards (10.5 ypg).

Sanders vs. the Packers

Sanders vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 143 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 143 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Four opposing rushers have picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Packers during the 2023 season.

Green Bay has given up one or more rushing TDs to 10 opposing players this year.

The Packers have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The run defense of the Packers is allowing 138.8 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 30th in the league.

The Packers have the No. 19 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding 13 this season (0.9 per game).

Miles Sanders Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Sanders Rushing Insights

Sanders hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in four of his 13 opportunities this season (30.8%).

The Panthers pass on 57.1% of their plays and run on 42.9%. They are 29th in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 121 of his team's 376 total rushing attempts this season (32.2%).

Sanders has rushed for a touchdown once this season in 13 games played.

He has one touchdown this season (6.2% of his team's 16 offensive TDs).

He has 11 red zone rushing carries (20.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Sanders' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Falcons 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 74 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

