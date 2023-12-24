Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has a good matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are allowing the third-most rushing yards in the NFL, 138.8 per game.

As part of the rushing attack, Hubbard has carried the ball 188 times for a team-best 731 yards (52.2 ypg) and has four rushing TDs. In the passing game, he's also caught 32 balls for 190 yards (13.6 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hubbard and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hubbard vs. the Packers

Hubbard vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Four opposing rushers have collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Packers during the 2023 season.

Green Bay has allowed 10 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Packers this season.

Hubbard will play against the NFL's 30th-ranked run defense this week. The Packers concede 138.8 yards on the ground per contest.

So far this year, the Packers have allowed 13 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.9 per game. That ranks 19th in league play.

Watch Panthers vs Packers on Fubo!

Chuba Hubbard Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 71.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hubbard with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hubbard Rushing Insights

Hubbard hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in nine of his 14 opportunities this season (64.3%).

The Panthers, who are 29th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.1% of the time while running 42.9%.

His team has attempted 376 rushes this season. He's taken 188 of those carries (50.0%).

Hubbard has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in three games this season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has four total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's 16 offensive TDs).

He has 30 carries in the red zone (55.6% of his team's 54 red zone rushes).

Chuba Hubbard Receiving Props vs the Packers

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-120)

Hubbard Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Hubbard has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (seven of 14).

Hubbard has been targeted on 36 of his team's 500 passing attempts this season (7.2% target share).

He has 190 receiving yards on 36 targets to rank 122nd in league play with 5.3 yards per target.

Hubbard, in 14 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hubbard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Falcons 12/17/2023 Week 15 22 ATT / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 23 ATT / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 25 ATT / 104 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.