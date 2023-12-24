Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the ASUN? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Lipscomb

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 21-8

8-6 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 179th

179th Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th

236th Last Game: W 101-55 vs Bryan

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

2. Stetson

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 18-10

7-6 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 217th

217th Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th

117th Last Game: L 83-75 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

Opponent: Charlotte

Charlotte Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. North Alabama

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 13-15

6-7 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 238th

238th Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th

305th Last Game: L 83-66 vs Indiana

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas Tech

@ Texas Tech Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Austin Peay

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 12-16

7-7 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 240th

240th Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th

211th Last Game: W 71-67 vs Ohio

Next Game

Opponent: @ Memphis

@ Memphis Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Bellarmine

Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 9-19

4-10 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 243rd

243rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th

36th Last Game: L 101-59 vs BYU

Next Game

Opponent: @ High Point

@ High Point Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Jacksonville

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 14-13

8-5 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 266th

266th Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th

258th Last Game: L 100-57 vs Purdue

Next Game

Opponent: Erskine

Erskine Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Kennesaw State

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 14-13

9-4 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 277th

277th Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd

343rd Last Game: L 79-70 vs UNC Asheville

Next Game

Opponent: @ Indiana

@ Indiana Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: B1G+

8. Queens

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 11-18

6-8 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 278th

278th Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th

144th Last Game: L 109-79 vs Clemson

Next Game

Opponent: @ Duke

@ Duke Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: The CW

9. Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 10-18

4-8 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 287th

287th Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th

220th Last Game: L 111-67 vs Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: @ Purdue

@ Purdue Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

10. FGCU

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 9-19

5-9 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 292nd

292nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th

147th Last Game: W 78-75 vs Florida Memorial

Next Game

Opponent: Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. North Florida

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 9-19

7-7 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 308th

308th Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th

309th Last Game: L 78-60 vs Georgia

Next Game

Opponent: @ Miami (FL)

@ Miami (FL) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Central Arkansas

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 2-28

3-10 | 2-28 Overall Rank: 343rd

343rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th

337th Last Game: L 65-54 vs Western Illinois

Next Game