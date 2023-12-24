Adam Thielen vs. the Packers' Defense: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
When the Carolina Panthers clash with the Green Bay Packers in Week 16, Adam Thielen will face a Packers pass defense featuring Rudy Ford. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.
Panthers vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Packers
|113.6
|8.1
|28
|84
|6.00
Adam Thielen vs. Rudy Ford Insights
Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense
- Adam Thielen leads his team with 870 receiving yards on 89 catches with four touchdowns.
- Through the air, Carolina's passing offense has been sputtering this season, as it ranks second-last in the league with 2,308 passing yards (164.9 per game).
- The Panthers have had one of the bottom scoring offenses in the league, ranking 29th in the NFL by posting 14.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 30th in the NFL with 270.9 total yards per contest.
- Carolina is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 35.7 pass attempts per game.
- In the red zone, the Panthers are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 38 total red-zone pass attempts (41.3% red-zone pass rate).
Rudy Ford & the Packers' Defense
- Rudy Ford has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 68 tackles and six passes defended to his name.
- Defensively, Green Bay is ranked 12th in passing yards conceded in the NFL, at 2,956 (211.1 per game).
- The Packers are 17th in the league in scoring defense, allowing an average of 21.5 points.
- Green Bay has allowed three players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Packers have given up a touchdown pass to 18 players this season.
Adam Thielen vs. Rudy Ford Advanced Stats
|Adam Thielen
|Rudy Ford
|Rec. Targets
|120
|23
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|89
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|9.8
|14
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|870
|68
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|62.1
|6.2
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|299
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|14
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|2
|Interceptions
