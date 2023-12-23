2024 NCAA Bracketology: Winthrop Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Can we expect Winthrop to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
Want to bet on Winthrop's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Winthrop ranks
|Record
|Big South Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|297
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Winthrop's best wins
In its best victory of the season, Winthrop defeated the San Jose State Spartans in a 56-49 win on November 25. Leonor Paisana, as the top scorer in the win over San Jose State, posted 14 points, while Jada Ryce was second on the squad with 12.
Next best wins
- 65-60 at home over Georgia State (No. 249/RPI) on December 14
- 54-45 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 352/RPI) on November 18
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Winthrop's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Winthrop has been given the 262nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.
- Of the Eagles' 17 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and three are against teams with records north of .500.
- Winthrop has 17 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Winthrop's next game
- Matchup: Florida Gators vs. Winthrop Eagles
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:45 PM ET
- Location: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Winthrop games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.