2024 NCAA Bracketology: Winthrop March Madness Resume | December 25
When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Winthrop be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
Want to bet on Winthrop's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Winthrop ranks
|Record
|Big South Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|137
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Winthrop's best wins
Winthrop's signature win this season came on November 19 in a 78-70 victory over the Elon Phoenix. KJ Doucet, as the top point-getter in the victory over Elon, amassed 20 points, while Alex Timmerman was second on the team with 15.
Next best wins
- 88-82 at home over Queens (No. 246/RPI) on December 5
- 85-68 on the road over Little Rock (No. 327/RPI) on December 10
- 89-51 over Holy Cross (No. 344/RPI) on November 17
- 74-61 over IUPUI (No. 357/RPI) on November 18
- 90-87 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 362/RPI) on December 2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Winthrop's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Winthrop has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).
- According to the RPI, the Eagles have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the country.
- The Eagles have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Winthrop has the 243rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Reviewing the Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games versus teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.
- When it comes to Winthrop's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Winthrop's next game
- Matchup: Winthrop Eagles vs. Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Winthrop games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.