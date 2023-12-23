2024 NCAA Bracketology: Western Carolina March Madness Resume | December 25
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Western Carolina be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How Western Carolina ranks
|Record
|SoCon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-2
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|103
Western Carolina's best wins
Against the McNeese Cowboys, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Western Carolina registered its best win of the season on November 18, a 76-74 home victory. Russell Jones was the top scorer in the signature victory over McNeese, recording 19 points with two rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 78-63 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 127/RPI) on December 9
- 71-61 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 190/RPI) on November 11
- 70-53 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on December 16
- 81-63 at home over North Alabama (No. 261/RPI) on November 26
- 63-62 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 264/RPI) on December 19
Western Carolina's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- The Catamounts have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).
- The Catamounts have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (five).
Schedule insights
- Western Carolina has been given the 311th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Catamounts have 19 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- WCU has 19 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.
Western Carolina's next game
- Matchup: Western Carolina Catamounts vs. King (TN) Tornados
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
