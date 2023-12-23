If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of UNC Wilmington and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on UNC Wilmington's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UNC Wilmington ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 NR NR 95

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Wilmington's best wins

On December 2, UNC Wilmington claimed its signature win of the season, an 80-73 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25. That signature victory versus Kentucky included a team-leading 27 points from Trazarien White. Donovan Newby, with 15 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

83-66 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 127/RPI) on November 11

78-69 on the road over Marshall (No. 191/RPI) on December 21

71-55 on the road over FGCU (No. 284/RPI) on November 25

83-81 over Murray State (No. 314/RPI) on November 20

82-77 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 352/RPI) on December 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNC Wilmington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), UNC Wilmington is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Seahawks have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, UNC Wilmington has drawn the 257th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Seahawks' upcoming schedule includes 19 games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records above .500.

Wilmington's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

UNC Wilmington's next game

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV Channel: SEC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UNC Wilmington games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.