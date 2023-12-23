2024 NCAA Bracketology: UNC Greensboro March Madness Resume | December 25
Will UNC Greensboro be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features UNC Greensboro's complete tournament resume.
How UNC Greensboro ranks
|Record
|SoCon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|55
UNC Greensboro's best wins
UNC Greensboro registered its best win of the season on November 17, when it took down the Arkansas Razorbacks, who rank No. 107 in the RPI rankings, 78-72. With 23 points, Keyshaun Langley was the top scorer against Arkansas. Second on the team was Mikeal Brown-Jones, with 17 points.
Next best wins
- 88-77 over Delaware (No. 172/RPI) on November 25
- 58-57 over UIC (No. 178/RPI) on November 26
- 82-73 at home over Elon (No. 217/RPI) on December 10
- 76-64 over UMKC (No. 267/RPI) on November 24
- 94-78 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 328/RPI) on November 10
UNC Greensboro's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- According to the RPI, the Spartans have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- UNC Greensboro gets the 288th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Spartans' upcoming schedule includes 14 games against teams with worse records and 17 games versus teams with records north of .500.
- As far as Greensboro's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
UNC Greensboro's next game
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV Channel: LHN
