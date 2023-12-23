How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (9-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, five percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Owls allow to opponents.
- In games UNC Asheville shoots better than 40.6% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 14th.
- The Bulldogs score 81.6 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 76.1 the Owls give up.
- UNC Asheville is 6-0 when scoring more than 76.1 points.
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNC Asheville scored 79.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (71.9).
- The Bulldogs gave up 63.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 72.9 in road games.
- UNC Asheville drained 7.7 threes per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 42.4% at home and 37.1% in away games.
UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Auburn
|L 87-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/18/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 79-75
|Kimmel Arena
|12/21/2023
|Appalachian State
|W 76-63
|Tarlton Complex
|12/23/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|1/3/2024
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Kimmel Arena
