When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will UNC Asheville be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How UNC Asheville ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 341

UNC Asheville's best wins

Against the UNC Greensboro Spartans on December 21, UNC Asheville secured its best win of the season, which was a 72-71 home victory. Against UNC Greensboro, Lalmani Simmons led the team by delivering 15 points to go along with zero rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

53-38 at home over Tennessee State (No. 322/RPI) on November 12

67-53 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 341/RPI) on November 21

59-48 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 343/RPI) on December 9

UNC Asheville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-4

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UNC Asheville has the luxury of facing the easiest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Looking at the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have four games against teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

In terms of Asheville's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UNC Asheville's next game

Matchup: UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. Brevard Tornados

UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. Brevard Tornados Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

