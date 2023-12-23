Terry Rozier vs. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Terry Rozier will lead the Charlotte Hornets (7-19) into a home matchup with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (20-10) at Spectrum Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.
Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE and ALT
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Arena: Spectrum Center
Terry Rozier vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Terry Rozier
|Nikola Jokic
|Total Fantasy Pts
|668.1
|1650.6
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|39.3
|56.9
|Fantasy Rank
|2
|-
Terry Rozier vs. Nikola Jokic Insights
Terry Rozier & the Hornets
- Rozier's averages for the season are 23.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.
- The Hornets' -275 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 111 points per game (25th in NBA) while giving up 121.6 per contest (26th in league).
- The 41.4 rebounds per game Charlotte accumulates rank 25th in the NBA, 3.8 fewer than the 45.2 its opponents pull down.
- The Hornets knock down 11.1 three-pointers per game (26th in the league) while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc (22nd in NBA). They are making 2.4 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 13.5 per game at 38.7%.
- Charlotte has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (17th in NBA) while forcing 13.3 (15th in league).
Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets
- Jokic averages 26.7 points, 12.3 boards and 9.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game (scoring 115.4 points per game to rank 14th in the league while allowing 110.5 per contest to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +146 scoring differential overall.
- Denver prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. It is grabbing 44.6 rebounds per game (10th in the league) compared to its opponents' 42.9 per outing.
- The Nuggets connect on 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) at a 37.5% rate (11th in the NBA), compared to the 11.1 their opponents make while shooting 35.8% from deep.
- Denver has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (first in NBA play) while forcing 11.9 (27th in the league).
Terry Rozier vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Terry Rozier
|Nikola Jokic
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-7.3
|8.5
|Usage Percentage
|27.6%
|31.4%
|True Shooting Pct
|57.1%
|61.6%
|Total Rebound Pct
|5.9%
|20.3%
|Assist Pct
|31.9%
|44.7%
