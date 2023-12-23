Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, at PNC Arena. Fancy a bet on Jarvis? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Seth Jarvis vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Jarvis has averaged 19:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

In Jarvis' 33 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 15 of 33 games this season, Jarvis has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 33 games this year, Jarvis has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Jarvis hits the over on his points over/under is 54.1%, based on the odds.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 33 Games 12 23 Points 4 11 Goals 2 12 Assists 2

