If you reside in Rockingham County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dalton McMichael High School at John Motley Morehead High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 23

7:30 PM ET on December 23 Location: Eden, NC

Eden, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dalton McMichael High School at Martinsville High School