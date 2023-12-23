If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Queens and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Queens ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-0 NR NR 206

Queens' best wins

Against the High Point Panthers on November 14, Queens notched its best win of the season, which was a 74-72 home victory. AJ McKee, as the leading scorer in the win over High Point, compiled 21 points, while BJ McLaurin was second on the team with 18.

Next best wins

69-63 over Fairfield (No. 254/RPI) on November 18

83-80 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 273/RPI) on November 29

97-84 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 317/RPI) on November 22

Queens' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-5 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Queens is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the third-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Queens is facing the 145th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Royals have 17 games remaining this year, including five against teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records over .500.

Queens has 17 games left this year, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Queens' next game

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. Queens Royals

Duke Blue Devils vs. Queens Royals Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV Channel: The CW

